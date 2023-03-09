McCormick & Co. makes Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list

McCormick & Company Inc. said Thursday it has been recognized on the 2023 Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies List released by Barron’s Magazine, ranking 54th overall.

This year marked Barron’s sixth annual ranking and the fifth time in which McCormick has been included on this list.

In addition to the 2023 Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, McCormick was also recently recognized as one of America’s most JUST companies on the JUST Capital 100 list and Fortune’s 2022 Change the World list of 50 global companies.

To determine the rankings, Barron’s collaborated with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in ESG investing, to evaluate and rank the 1,000 largest publicly traded companies based on their market value. Analysis was conducted in five crucial areas: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet.