SkyPoint FCU says goodbye to president and CEO

Germantown-based SkyPoint Federal Credit Union announced Thursday that President and CEO James “Jim” H. Norris III will retire after 42 years in the credit union industry.

Norris steered SkyPoint through tough times as well as unprecedented growth. In just 12 years, SkyPoint’s net worth nearly quadrupled from $7 million to $27 million.

Funds were tight in the 2011 post-recession economy immediately upon being hired as CEO, Norris entered his business plan in a radio station promotion and won. The prize awarded the credit union 900 free radio spots, including production and air time, worth $62,000.

In 2018, the credit union was still Montgomery County Employees FCU. Norris spearheaded its name change to SkyPoint that year as it earned Community Development Financial Institution designation and widened its membership to include residents of Maryland’s Montgomery and Frederick counties as well as northern Virginia and the District of Columbia.

Norris became an advocate for underserved communities by garnering five CDFI grants of more than $4.2 million since 2018 and getting $7 million in secondary capital as part of the Emergency Capital Investment Program in 2022.

Despite dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation and low unemployment – all of which made it difficult to hire and retain employees – SkyPoint’s assets under Norris’ leadership more than doubled from $79 million to $210 million and member loans more than tripled from $44 million to $154 million.

Norris began his career as manager/CEO of the Mercy Hospital Employee FCU at the age of 22. From there, he was hired as the College Park Branch manager/branch operations manager of the State Employees Credit Union of Maryland (SECU MD), then as vice president of delivery systems at NIHFCU and CEO of the AFL-CIO CU.

During his career, Norris brought a number of innovative ideas to fruition. At SECU MD, he designed a 38-foot mobile branch that drove to underserved areas of the state with three employees and two ATMs on board. He designed new branches and oversaw moves to the new sites.

Continuing to innovate, Norris brought digital banking to NIHFCU in early 1998 just months after starting there. He brought early mobile banking to members in 2000 way before others would. Norris was also the lead in two headquarters moves in only nine years there due to tremendous growth.