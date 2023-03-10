Maryland Coalition of Families sponsors 20th Family Day

In a record-breaking year, more than 200 Marylanders statewide took part in Maryland Coalition of Families’ (MCF) 20th annual Family Day Feb. 2 in Annapolis.

The event allowed the families to meet with their local legislators in the state capital to request support for legislation to strengthen mental and behavioral health services.

Buses provided by MCF transported participants from every part of the state to the event, which kicked off at the historic Governor Calvert House. Participants enjoyed a buffet breakfast and guest speakers including Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Dr. Maria Rodowski-Stanco, director of child, adolescent and young adult services in the Maryland Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration.

After breakfast, participants gathered in groups and set off to attend 58 scheduled appointments with legislators from their districts.

Family Day in Annapolis is MCF’s largest annual advocacy initiative. This year’s event was sponsored in part by generous donations from the Maryland State Department of Education Family Support Division of Early Intervention and Special Education Services, and the Community Service Partnership Program of Howard County Government.

Founded in 1999, Maryland Coalition of Families (MCF) helps families who care for someone with behavioral health needs. Using personal experience, we connect, support and empower Maryland’s families. Our staff provide one-to-one support to parents or other family members of children and adults with mental health issues and to any loved one who cares for someone with a substance use or problem gambling issue.

