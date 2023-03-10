Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Maryland Coalition of Families sponsors 20th Family Day

By: Daily Record Staff March 10, 2023

In a record-breaking year, more than 200 Marylanders statewide took part in Maryland Coalition of Families’ (MCF) 20th annual Family Day Feb. 2 in Annapolis.

The event allowed the families to meet with their local legislators in the state capital to request support for legislation to strengthen mental and behavioral health services.

Buses provided by MCF transported participants from every part of the state to the event, which kicked off at the historic Governor Calvert House. Participants enjoyed a buffet breakfast and guest speakers including Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball and Dr. Maria Rodowski-Stanco, director of child, adolescent and young adult services in the Maryland Department of Health’s Behavioral Health Administration.

After breakfast, participants gathered in groups and set off to attend 58 scheduled appointments with legislators from their districts.

Family Day in Annapolis is MCF’s largest annual advocacy initiative. This year’s event was sponsored in part by generous donations from the Maryland State Department of Education Family Support Division of Early Intervention and Special Education Services, and the Community Service Partnership Program of Howard County Government.

Founded in 1999, Maryland Coalition of Families (MCF) helps families who care for someone with behavioral health needs. Using personal experience, we connect, support and empower Maryland’s families. Our staff provide one-to-one support to parents or other family members of children and adults with mental health issues and to any loved one who cares for someone with a substance use or problem gambling issue.

From left, Maryland Coalition of Families Executive Director Christi Green, MCF Board President Laura Kimmel, Maryland Comptroller Brook Lierman and Howard County Executive Calvin Ball take time for a photo during the MCF’s 20th annual Family Day. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Coalition of Families)

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball delivering remarks during the breakfast program of the Maryland Coalition of Families’ Family Day in Annapolis. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Coalition of Families)

A packed house during the breakfast program for the Maryland Coalition of Families’ Family Day in Annapolis at the historic Gov. Calvert House. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Coalition of Families)

From left, Del. David Moon, D-Montgomery; Lynn Cook, a staff member at Maryland Coalition of Families; and Shelly Stokes, MCF board member get a photo during the breakfast event. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Coalition of Families)

Del. Christopher Tomlinson, R-Frederick and Carroll, second from left, poses for a photo with, from left, MCF staff Tara Wetherell, Sarah Blankenship and her family and Ashley Tauler. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Coalition of Families)

Del. Todd Morgan, R-Calvert and St. Mary’s, spends time with some young constituents at Maryland Coalition of Families’ 20th annual Family Day. (Photo courtesy of Maryland Coalition of Families)

