Michael Tassinari | Barcoding

Barcoding Inc. hired Michael Tassinari as the firm’s new chief revenue officer (CRO).

Tassinari, a key member of the Barcoding leadership team, will be focused on growing relationships with customers and key partners, and driving growth strategies across North America.

As CRO of the supply chain automation and innovation company, Tassinari will measure and analyze revenue growth as Barcoding continues to expand its solution portfolio into areas such as enterprise software, mobile worker experience, supply chain visibility and automation.

Tassinari joins the Barcoding team with more than 30 years of experience in IT sales and executive leadership. He was most recently the senior director of data center sales for Dell Technologies. Michael has experience leading sales teams across the both the federal and the enterprise/commercial markets, and he partnered closely with Dell’s federal customers to enable and accelerate their digital, their IT, and their workforce transformation efforts.

Prior to this role, Michael was the Area sales manager for Dell EMC for the mid-Atlantic region focusing on Dell EMC’s largest Enterprise customers. His teams focused on helping customers modernize IT infrastructures including servers, storage, and data protection solutions.

Michael is a member of the Folds of Honor Foundation Board of Directors, the Richard J Fox Foundation Board of Directors and the Maryland Golf and Country Club Board of Governors. He is a graduate of Saint Leo University with a Bachelor of Science in business.