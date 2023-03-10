Saul Centers declares quarterly dividends

Saul Centers Inc. a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Friday declared a quarterly dividend of $0.59 per share on its common stock, to be paid on April 28 to holders of record on April 17.

The common dividend is unchanged from the amount paid in the previous quarter and represents a $0.02 per share (3.51%) increase over the amount paid in the prior year’s comparable quarter.

The company also declared quarterly dividends on its 6.125% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, in the amount of $0.3828125 per depositary share and its 6% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, in the amount of $0.375 per depositary share. The preferred dividends will be paid on April 17 to holders of record on April 3.

Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties which includes 57 community and neighborhood shopping centers and mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and four land and development properties. Over 85% of the Saul Centers’ property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington/Baltimore area.