Aeronautics school to give Hagerstown campus a $750K expansion

The Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics (PIA) Hagerstown campus will receive $750,000 in federal funding to support an expansion of its facilities.

Funding for PIA’s expansion was a part of the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden in December. The PIA Hagerstown project was secured by Congressman David Trone (MD-06) and both Maryland Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin.

The campus construction project, at 14516 Pennsylvania Ave., will extend the hangar space, by approximately 10,000 square feet, where PIA Hagerstown houses training aircraft and to expand their Powerplant workshop, which is a crucial component of the FAA-mandated Airframe and Powerplant (A&P) license earned by PIA graduates. Due to the nationwide A&P mechanic shortage, PIA is dedicated to increasing the number of licensed mechanics available to enter the workforce.

New data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics projects about 13,000 annual job openings for aviation maintenance and avionics positions over the next decade.

PIA’s Hagerstown campus has more than 18,000 square feet of classrooms, workshops, labs and hangar space designed to offer an effective hands-on training environment for aircraft technicians. The school also provides a fleet of training aircraft that students learn to assemble, repair and maintain.