CareFirst makes ethical companies list again

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the largest not-for-profit health plan in the Mid-Atlantic region, has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2023. This year’s honor marks the eleventh consecutive year CareFirst has been recognized for its commitment to high ethical business standards and practices.

CareFirst is one of just four companies representing the health care insurance industry on the list of 135 organizations spanning 19 countries and 49 industries. The designation recognizes strong corporate culture, business integrity and industry leadership in accountability, transparency and corporate social responsibility, all of which are CareFirst core values that guide the company’s mission: providing high quality, affordable, accessible and equitable healthcare services to people in the region.

In compiling this year’s list of World’s Most Ethical Companies, nominees were scored in five key categories and subcategories which were updated with input from experts and ever-changing best practices. Categories included ethics and compliance program, culture of ethics, leadership and reputation, governance and environmental and societal impact.