Community groups getting a boost from Baltimore City Health Department

By: Daily Record Staff March 13, 2023

The Baltimore City Health Department (BCHD), in partnership with Civic Works, announced new mini-grant opportunities for community-based organizations in Baltimore to provide health resources and combat COVID-19 in underserved communities.

Each grant will be worth up to $25,000. The window to apply closes March 27. Funding will begin in April.

The grants will be used to increase COVID-19 vaccination access and education in underserved communities, expand and improve access to health-related resources and improve the health and well-being of Baltimore residents.

To submit a proposal, go to https://civicworks.submittable.com/submit


