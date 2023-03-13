MacKenzie brokers $6M sale of 2 industrial/warehouse buildings

MacKenzie Commercial Real Estate Services has executed the sale of two industrial/warehouse buildings in the greater Baltimore metropolitan area – to two separate entities – for nearly $6 million.

Andrew Meeder and Daniel Hudak, both SIOR, senior vice president and principal, as well as Matthew Curran, SIOR, vice president for MacKenzie, represented the sellers in both transactions.

2300 Eskow Ave., a building previously used as a truck-terminal and most recently as an equipment rental property comprised of slightly more than 13,000 square feet of space and contained on a 3.3-acre parcel in Halethorpe, was sold for $3.1 million. The new owner, Greenspring Realty Partners LLC, which was self-represented, intends to lease the property.

The property, which features a fully fenced outdoor storage area and roadside visibility from Interstate 695, is adjacent to Interstate 895 and less than 10 minutes from both Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and the Port of Baltimore. Nearly 140,000 vehicles pass the site on a daily basis via Interstate 695, with an additional 16,000 vehicles passing the property from Interstate 895.

629 S. Philadelphia Blvd. is an industrial service warehouse containing approximately 9,300 square feet of space and was formerly used for the storage of heavy equipment. The asset, situated in the Aberdeen section of Harford County just north of Aberdeen Proving Ground, features roadside visibility from MD Route 40 and direct access to Interstate 95. The property contains a fenced-in storage yard which has the potential to be used for an Industrial Outdoor Storage (IOS) use.

Both properties were previously occupied by GT Mid Atlantic, which sells a variety of heavy construction equipment and trailers used for construction, paving, recycling, trench shoring. In 2019, Groff Tractor Holding LLC combined its locations in New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Philadelphia to form GT Mid Atlantic after acquiring Trico Equipment, Folcomer Equipment and CC&T.