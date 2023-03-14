‘A lot of law enforcement’ convene at McGrath’s Florida home amid manhunt

A group of law enforcement officers was sighted Tuesday morning outside the Florida home of Roy McGrath, the former chief of staff to ex-Gov. Larry Hogan who is considered a fugitive since he failed to show up Monday for his federal fraud trial in Baltimore.

Additional details were not immediately available, but a source told The Daily Record that “a lot of law enforcement” had met outside McGrath’s home in an upscale gated community in Naples, Florida, at 11:20 a.m., and provided a photograph.

Less than an hour later, however, the law enforcement officers were gone, according to the source.

As of earlier Tuesday morning, McGrath’s lawyer, Joseph Murtha, said he had no updates on McGrath’s whereabouts. Murtha said he has stayed in touch with “anyone who (McGrath) might contact.”

“Everyone is very concerned,” Murtha said in a text message. “We are all hoping that he is safe.”

A spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service also said there was no new information Tuesday morning.

A federal judge issued an arrest warrant for McGrath Monday morning after he failed to appear in Baltimore for the start of his federal trial on fraud charges. Murtha said Monday that neither McGrath nor his wife, Lauren Bruner, were responding to text messages.

Murtha said he last spoke with McGrath Sunday evening and expected McGrath to meet him at the federal courthouse in Baltimore Monday morning.

McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment. The charges stem from his time leading the Maryland Environmental Service from December 2016 until May 31, 2020. He left the quasi-public agency to become Hogan’s chief of staff on June 1, 2020.

The indictment alleges that McGrath fraudulently schemed to secure a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year’s salary as the head of MES before leaving the agency to become Hogan’s top advisor. McGrath falsely led members of the MES board to believe that Hogan approved of the severance payment, the indictment charges.

McGrath also faces fraud and embezzlement charges related to tens of thousands of dollars in expenses and to his failure to take vacation time while visiting Florida and traveling on a cruise to Spain, France and Italy.

The indictment also accuses McGrath of falsifying a memo in a fraudulent effort to show that Hogan was informed of the severance arrangement and signed off on the deal.

McGrath resigned as Hogan’s chief of staff on Aug. 17, 2020, after his severance package from MES became public.

Hogan has repeatedly denied knowing about the payment McGrath was arranging for himself. The former governor was set to testify during McGrath’s three-week trial.

McGrath has been free on his own recognizance since his initial appearance in court in October 2021. As a condition of his release, McGrath was required to surrender his passport to the clerk of court’s office in Fort Myers, Florida.