After nearly 40 years, McCormick is spicing things up

For the first time in nearly 40 years, Hunt Valley-based McCormick & Co. has launched a brand-new design for its core red cap branded products.

More than just a packaging change, the new bottles now feature SnapTight lids, which were tested by the company and preferred by consumers.

The new bottles have begun to rollout on retail shelves nationwide and the transition will continue over the year for all McCormick red cap products.

The new bottles are made from a 50% post-consumer recycled plastic. Prominently printing product names and best by dates on the lid, will help consumers reach for the right flavors. Clear label designs showcase the transparency and quality of McCormick herbs and spices.

Founded in 1889, McCormick has more than $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories.