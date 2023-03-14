B.well finds new home in Baltimore

B.well Connected Health, a digital health company founded by Kristen Valdes in 2015, opened a new office in an 8,000-square-foot space at 145 W. Ostend St. in downtown Baltimore’s Stadium Square development.

This marks an important milestone for b.well as it establishes its first office location to serve its growing team of approximately 120 employees, with plans to continue expanding. Approximately 45 employees will work from the space.

The company’s new headquarters is a testament to its commitment to innovation, with a hybrid working culture that provides flexibility for its team members. The company’s Connected Health platform leverages an open-standard Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) framework, empowering employers, health systems, payers and retail pharmacies to deliver unified and convenient family experiences.

By choosing Baltimore for its first physical location, b.well reaffirms its dedication to fostering growth and innovation within the city. The new headquarters is a dynamic and vibrant space, reflective of b.well’s culture of collaboration and creativity. With this new office, b.well will continue to drive progress in the digital health space while contributing to the city’s thriving technology ecosystem.