FEATURED MOVER | Minh Huebner, Johns Hopkins APL

Minh Huebner has been named chief financial officer and head of the business, construction and facilities department of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (APL).

Huebner will provide executive leadership and management for APL enterprise business services, such as finance and accounting, prime contracting, procurement, regulatory compliance, construction, and facilities maintenance and renovation. She will also lead the department that manages the Laboratory’s contracts with U.S. government agencies, as well as APL’s infrastructure on its 461-acre main campus in Laurel, Maryland, and at satellite offices across the nation.

Prior to joining APL, Huebner served as CFO of Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, a U.S. Department of Energy research facility managed by the University of California. During her 25-year tenure with the University of California, she conducted and managed business and financial aspects of government contracting at Berkeley Lab and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. She has extensive knowledge of the Federal Acquisition Regulation and Cost Accounting Standards as well as significant experience in the development and implementation of financial systems and cost allocation models.

Huebner began her career as a budget analyst in the Department of Energy’s Office of the CFO, where she participated in the federal appropriation process, supported agency budgetary policy development and provided financial management of the department’s solar and renewal programs.

ABOUT MINH HUEBNER

Resides in:

Bethesda

Education:

Bachelor of Arts in economics from Georgetown University and a Master of Business Administration from Notre Dame de Namur University

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I entered Georgetown as a chemistry major and wanted to go into medicine because I love working with and helping people. As someone who is very analytical, I eventually shifted my path to study economics, but medicine remained an interest of mine. I even continued to take biology classes in the evenings after I started working. In previous roles and now at Johns Hopkins APL, I’ve been fortunate to combine my interests and work closely with science.

Recent vacation:

My recent vacation was a family trip to Europe to celebrate our twin daughters’ high school graduation. My daughters each picked a country – Germany and Ireland – and we traveled to Salzburg, Austria, because our entire family loves “The Sound of Music.” We rounded out the trip with stops in Wales and London.

When I want to relax … :

I read or garden. I had a large garden in California, growing everything from zucchini, eggplant, green beans and more. It is so rewarding to see, quite literally, the fruits of your labor.

Favorite books:

I love reading books of all genres, but my favorite is “The Hobbit”. My father read it to me when I was younger and I’ve read it 11 times since. As my daughters grew up, I read it to them, too, so it is a passed down family favorite.

Favorite quotation:

“Smile at the world and the world will smile back at you.” A good friend and colleague shared this with my family when we first moved to California. It’s a great way to look at life and an attitude about the world that I instilled in my children.