Kristin Rebeck | Edge

Kristin Rebeck, vice president, advisory services with Edge, was recognized as a CoStar Group Power Broker Partner for the fourth quarter of 2022, based on the successful execution of a 20,000-square-foot lease with Partner Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Center at Frederick Crossing in Frederick.

Each quarter, the commercial real estate information, analytics and marketing company selects the top deals completed in various major markets across the country. Rebeck was honored in the retail leasing category for the Washington metropolitan market.