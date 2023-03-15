Andrew Cunningham, Ethan Harden, Leslie Krebs-White, John Letos, Joan Liptrot, Tony Rosas, Jacquie Temple, Hannah Schapiro and Robert Turning | McDaniel College

McDaniel College announces recent staff additions and promotions.

Andrew Cunningham of Monkton has joined McDaniel as the new director of financial planning and budget. A licensed certified public accountant, Cunningham has over 10 years of experience in financial and accounting services. Cunningham, who holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Salisbury University, most recently served as senior accountant and accounting manager for Broadway Services, Inc., a for-profit company that is a subsidiary of the DOME Corporation owned by Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System.

Ethan Harden of Sykesville has been named the new director of campus risks, environmental health and safety. Prior to coming to McDaniel, Harden was the safety and training coordinator for Carroll County Government’s Office of Risk Management and was also involved in code enforcement for Carroll County Government’s Bureau of Housing. He is certified as an associate in risk management through the Insurance Institutes of America and an associate safety professional through the Board of Certified Safety Professionals. A 2013 graduate of McDaniel with a bachelor’s degree in political science and international studies, Harden also earned a master’s degree in public administration from McDaniel in 2020. He currently serves on the advisory board for the Maryland Student Legislature and teaches as an adjunct instructor in state and local government at Stevenson University.

Leslie Krebs-White of Westminster is the new Title IX coordinator at McDaniel. She has more than 20 years of experience in both higher education and the legal system. Most recently, she was the project director for the Office of Violence Against Women (OVW) at Loyola University Maryland. She has also worked with nonprofits, including Rape Crisis, where she supported domestic and sexual violence victims. Additionally, she has worked in the state legal system with defendants involved in incidents of family and sexual violence. Krebs-White has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Towson University and a master’s degree in criminal justice and victim studies from the University of Baltimore.

John Letos of Westminster brings over 20 years of working in facilities management to his new role as the director of physical plant at McDaniel. In this role, he oversees the day-to-day operations, budget, and personnel for facilities management, which includes grounds, maintenance, housekeeping, project management and fleet management. Letos was previously assistant director of technical services for the Johns Hopkins Health System, where he was responsible for facilities maintenance and operations. He has also worked at Johns Hopkins University, Boeing Aerospace, Inc., Washington State Department of Transportation, and Davis Wire Corporation. Letos earned bachelor’s degrees in materials science and engineering and civil engineering from Washington State University and a master’s degree in information and telecommunication systems from Johns Hopkins University.

Joan Liptrot of Bristol, Pennsylvania, is the new director of international and off-campus programs at McDaniel. She has more than 30 years of experience in education and has worked with students and adults across the country and around the world promoting lifelong learning through service, leadership and cultural exploration. Liptrot served for the last 10 years as director of service and civic engagement at Rider University in Lawrenceville, New Jersey, where she supported service learning and directed the Bonner Community Scholars program, as well as provided oversite to the Rider Resource Pantry and led the university’s nationally recognized Rider Votes initiative. She has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood and elementary education from East Stroudsburg University.

Tony Rosas of Finksburg, a 1992 alum of the college, is the new technical director for theatre arts at McDaniel. He previously served as the technical director for Towson University’s Department of Theatre Arts for over 20 years. Rosas is the principal owner of Stage Specialists LLC, an inspection company for theatrical rigging systems, and a theatre systems consultant. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in communication, with a minor in theatre arts, from McDaniel (formerly Western Maryland) College, Rosas went on to earn a Master of Fine Arts in theater with a focus on technical production from the University of North Carolina. He also has an MBA from the University of Baltimore.

Hannah Schapiro of Hanover, Pennsylvania, who has worked in various roles at McDaniel since 2016, has been promoted to director of graduate operations and student services. Schapiro most recently served as operations manager in graduate and professional studies. She has a bachelor’s degree in English and writing from Southern New Hampshire University and a master’s degree in human resources management from McDaniel.

Jacquie Temple of Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, joins McDaniel as director of special philanthropy programs and family giving, where she works with alumni and families to match their philanthropic interests with areas of impact. Temple, who has more than 10 years of experience in higher education, previously served as associate director of annual giving at Gettysburg College. She graduated from Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

Robert Turning of Ellicott City has been named director of athletic development. In this role, he discovers, cultivates, and solicits athletic support and assists with efforts related to advancement, athletics, and admissions. Previously, Turning was an alumni engagement specialist in the college’s Office of Alumni Engagement. Turning has 25 years of experience working in higher education in various roles. Before coming to McDaniel, he served as director of student activities at Johns Hopkins University, where he was also coordinator of Greek life. He was formerly assistant director of student organizations and activities at Ball State University, as well as a leadership consultant with Phi Delta Theta international fraternity. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and criminal justice from the University of Akron and a Master of Science in education from Eastern Illinois University.