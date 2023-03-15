Beth Perlman | Think

Think , a national management consulting firm that helps both the private and public sectors achieve operational excellence, announced Beth Perlman, managing director, chief information officer (CIO) adviser was named a “Women Leaders in Technology 2023 Honoree” by Consulting Magazine.

Perlman has more than 20 years of experience in upper-level management and has worked at some of the most recognized companies in the world in both technology and business. She brings an array of talents to the company that include strategic planning, business transformation, mergers and acquisitions and identifying and implementing technology to enter new markets and improve business performance.