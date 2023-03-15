Davey Friedman | Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group appointed Davey Friedman as vice president of real estate and business development.

Friedman, a seasoned sales leader with more than 10 years of experience in commercial real estate, will be responsible for growing the company’s services in the west.

Prior to Arch, Friedman was a real estate broker and manager of a family real estate office. Earlier in his career, he was WeWork’s first salesperson in the West and held roles of increasing responsibility leading to head of sales for the western U.S. and Canada.

Friedman earned a Master of Real Estate Development + Design at the University of California, Berkeley, a Master of Arts in Middle Eastern studies at Tel Aviv University and a Bachelor of Arts in history at Whitman College, Washington.