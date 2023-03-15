Diane Devaney | Devaney & Associates

Diane Devaney, president and founder of Devaney & Associates, is the 2023 recipient of the Katherine Mahool Iconoclast Award, presented by the American Advertising Association of Baltimore (AAF Baltimore).

Devaney accepted her award during the 2023 American Advertising Awards ceremony March 9 at The Senator Theatre.

The Katherine Mahool Iconoclast Award recognizes women in advertising, marketing, business and design who have redefined industries, defied stereotypes and torn down barriers to success so that others may follow. The award is named for Katherine Mahool, the first president of the Women’s Advertising Club of Baltimore – the precursor to the current AAF Baltimore.