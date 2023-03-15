Don Grove | Charlestown

Charlestown , a continuing care retirement community managed by Erickson Senior Living, promoted Don Grove to executive director.

A longtime leader at the community, Grove brings more than 15 years of experience in senior living to the role.

Grove joined the Charlestown team in 2007 as director of sales and marketing, a position he held for 14 years. During that time, he showed exceptional leadership and community involvement across multiple disciplines. In 2021, Grove transitioned to the role of associate executive director and most recently took on the role of interim executive director.

Prior to joining Charlestown, the Ellicott City resident worked with the Baltimore Orioles as their senior director of sales and ticketing. He holds a bachelor of arts from the University of Maryland, College Park. An active member of the local community.