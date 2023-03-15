Morgan State adds to senior administrative team

Morgan State University (MSU) President David K. Wilson on Wednesday announced the appointment of alumna Endia DeCordova, MBA, as the university’s new vice president for Institutional Advancement and executive director for the Morgan State University Foundation Inc.

DeCordova begins in the position July 12.

The announcement comes after conducting a comprehensive national search, led by a selection committee in collaboration with an executive search firm.

DeCordova will oversee operations for the university’s division of institutional advancement, which includes the offices of alumni relations and strategic engagement, development and public relations and strategic communications, in addition to the MSU Foundation and Advancement Services. She will report directly to the president and serve on his cabinet as a member of the senior administrative team.

DeCordova comes to Morgan from Rutgers University, Camden, where she currently serves as vice chancellor for Advancement, working on behalf of the institution and the Rutgers University Foundation to advance the campus’s priorities through annual giving, major and principal giving, alumni engagement, and corporate and foundation relations.

Prior to her time at Rutgers, she served as assistant vice president for Development and Strategic Initiatives for the University of Connecticut Foundation Inc. In all, she brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in institutional advancement, primarily in the higher education sector, with positions held at Mitchell College as vice president of advancement, Georgian Court University as assistant vice president of development and Manchester Community College as dean of institutional advancement and community engagement.

In her new capacity as Morgan’s vice president for Institutional Advancement, in addition to leading a combined staff of nearly 40 people, DeCordova will be responsible for leading the university’s fundraising, alumni engagement, marketing and communications, which includes managing campaigns, special events, the annual fund, major and estate planned gifts, corporate and foundation relations, constituent relations, prospect management, gift processing and acknowledgement, strategic communications and publications. She will serve as a member of the university’s senior administration leadership team and will work closely with the president, the Board of Regents, the Foundation Board, other senior administrators, faculty and staff to achieve Morgan State University’s strategic goals.

As a class of 1999 graduate of Morgan State University DeCordova received her Bachelor of Science in comunications/public relations. She would matriculate on to receive her Master of Business Administration, Marketing Management from the University of Hartford’s Barney School of Business.

Endia DeCordova replaces Donna Howard, who retired from the University in January. Since Howard’s retirement, the Division of Institutional Advancement has advanced under the interim leadership of Tara Turner, who had served as the assistant vice president for Development under Howard.