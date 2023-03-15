Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Kevin Anderson, Md. Secretary of Commerce

Maryland’s new secretary of commerce, Kevin Anderson, joins Sloane Brown to talk about how his varied career prepared him for this latest position, what he’s learned about himself along the way and what his new goals are.
By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown March 15, 2023
