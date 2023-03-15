Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Off the Record with Sloane Brown: Kevin Anderson, Md. Secretary of Commerce

By: Special to The Daily Record Sloane Brown March 15, 2023

Maryland’s new secretary of commerce, Kevin Anderson, joins Sloane Brown to talk about how his varied career prepared him for this latest position, what he’s learned about himself along the way and what his new goals are.

This item is part of The Daily Record’s video series, Off the Record with Sloane Brown.

 


