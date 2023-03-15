Rockwell Brewery chooses new operation site

In response to continued demand of its product line that has seen more than 150 different beer in varieties in the past five years, the owners of Rockwell Brewery have selected Riverside Tech Park in Frederick as the site of a new brewing operation that is expected to begin production this spring.

The locally based brewery signed a lease with St. John Properties, Inc. for 13,560 square feet of space at 8411 Broadband Drive, a single-story, 32,560-square-foot flex/R&D building contained within the 70-acre business community.

Danny Foit of St. John Properties represented the landlord and Tony Checchia of VCRE represented the client in this lease transaction.

Riverside Tech Park is a 14-building business community containing more than 750,000 square feet of space along Progress Drive and Monocacy Boulevard. The park is located between Frederick’s northern retail corridor along MD Route 26, the retail/business corridor near the intersection of Interstates 70 and 270 and all the amenities of Historic Downtown Frederick.

Owners Paul Tinney and Matt Thrasher intend to increase beer production tenfold and add 15 to 20 employees, open a new tap room and outdoor patio and pursue a statewide rollout of their product line. Rockwell Brewery was established in 2017 and presently operates a production facility and taproom at 880 North East St. in Frederick.