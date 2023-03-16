Crab Sports strikes sportsbook deal with Baltimore restaurant

The latest Maryland sports betting deal is pairing a local sportsbook entity with a business that specializes in one of the state’s most famous products.

Maryland-based Crab Sports, which is set to launch later this year, has announced a sports betting partnership with longtime Baltimore restaurant Jimmy’s Famous Seafood.

Crab Sports touts itself as a sportsbook “backed by Maryland people” that will cater to the local market. Baltimore is home to the NFL’s Ravens and MLB’s Orioles and also is close to teams that play in Washington, including the NFL’s Commanders, NBA’s Wizards, NHL’s Capitals, MLB’s Nationals and D.C. United of Major League Soccer.

Jimmy’s Famous Seafood, in southeast Baltimore, has been operating since 1974. The restaurant is known for its crab cakes, a famous Maryland staple, and ships them nationwide.

Crab Sports was one of two operators to gain approval from the state’s Sports Wagering Application Review Commission last month for a Maryland sportsbook license.

Before going live, the operators must gain final approval from the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, including proof of operating ability with a controlled demonstration.

The other operator approved by SWARC in February was SBOpco LLC, the corporate name for the Maryland SuperBook Sportsbook.

Those two seek to join the list of sports betting operators in the state. As of February’s financial reporting at the Maryland Lottery and Gaming website, there were 10 retail and eight mobile sportsbooks operating in Maryland.