IN THE MATTER OF SUPERVISOR OF ASSESSMENTS OF BALTIMORE COUNTY

Tax — Property tax — Church exemption
The issue before us is whether appellee, which we shall refer to as Iglesia, is entitled to a property tax exemption for its church property in Baltimore County for the tax year commencing July 1, 2018.
By: Unreported Opinions March 16, 2023
