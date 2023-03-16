Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

IN THE MATTER OF SUPERVISOR OF ASSESSMENTS OF BALTIMORE COUNTY

By: Unreported Opinions March 16, 2023

Tax — Property tax — Church exemption

The issue before us is whether appellee, which we shall refer to as Iglesia, is entitled to a property tax exemption for its church property in Baltimore County for the tax year commencing July 1, 2018.

Read the opinion


