JIMMY ANTHONY TEJADA v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 16, 2023

Criminal procedure — Sufficiency of evidence — Reckless endangerment

Appellant, Jimmy Anthony Tejada, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Washington County and charged with first- and second-degree arson, malicious burning of personal property, malicious destruction of real property, and reckless endangerment. Appellant elected a bench trial, and the court, after granting his motion for judgment of acquittal on the charge of malicious burning of personal property, convicted appellant on the remaining counts.

