LAMOUNT M. POTTER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Unreported Opinions March 16, 2023

Criminal law — Sufficiency of evidence — Cocaine possession with intent to distribute

After a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Somerset County, Lamount M. Potter was convicted of possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and illegal possession of body armor. As to the possession with the intent to distribute count, the court sentenced Potter to 20 years of incarceration, with all but 15 years suspended. As to the illegal possession of body armor count, the court sentenced Mr. Potter to a consecutive, suspended sentence of five years’ incarceration. The court ordered three years of supervised probation. Mr. Potter presents two questions for our review.

Read the opinion


