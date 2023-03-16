Patrick Bain and Jackie Thiel | Long & Foster

The Long & Foster Companies named Patrick Bain as its CEO and president and appointed Jackie Thiel as president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

Bain joined Long & Foster’s leadership team in 2010. He most recently served as president of Long & Foster Insurance, HomeServices Property Management, Insight Home Inspections and Long & Foster’s Rental Service Center. He brings over three decades of real estate industry expertise and has been instrumental in leading numerous corporate initiatives to drive business performance and deliver best-in-class customer experiences.

Thiel has been part of the Long & Foster family since 1998 and over that time has held numerous leadership roles throughout the brokerage enterprise – most recently as Executive Vice President. During her tenure at Long & Foster, she has established a reputation as a positive, growth-minded professional who is dedicated to building a culture of mentoring and support at all levels. Her ability to effectively collaborate across all levels of the organization enables her to drive continuous improvement and growth through new and ongoing initiatives.