Celebree School debuts new Baltimore location

Celebree School will open its newest school April 17 in Canton, the first urban location for the Nottingham-based early childhood education provider.

Located at 3904 Boston St., the new school will provide a customized program that addresses the physical, social, emotional and academic needs of children while adhering to Maryland’s early education standards.

Celebree School has 20-plus locations in the Baltimore metropolitan area, but the Canton school is its first within the city limits. While schools in urban settings often look different than their suburban counterparts, Celebree School of Canton will feature the same learning center while prioritizing outdoor play space, featuring a 6,000-square-foot playground with age-appropriate play.

Celebree School of Canton is the second location owned and operated by local entrepreneur Jason Skidmore, owner of Hart to Heart Transportation in Forest Hill. He opened Celebree School of Glen Burnie in 2021.