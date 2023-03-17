Genesis moves into Md. electric car market

Genesis Motor America announced an expansion of electric vehicle sales in the United States that brings the Fountain Valley, California-based auto retailer to Maryland.

The brand’s EV lineup is now available at select retailers in Maryland and 14 other states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin. Maryland retailers are located in Columbia, Annapolis, Bowie, Gaithersburg and Rockville.

Genesis Motor America, in collaboration with Electrify America, offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchase. Owners of the 2023 GV60, the 2023 Electrified GV70, and the 2023 Electrified G80 have access to charging on Electrify America’s coast-to-coast charging network and can locate and access charging stations while on the road via the Genesis Connected Services and Electrify America mobile apps.

Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America, said the expansion of its EV line is the next step in the company’s plan to become an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.