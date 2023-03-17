LeadingAge Maryland hosts legislative reception [Business Album]

LeadingAge Maryland convened legislators, stakeholders and members from across the state at a reception Feb. 22 at Chart House in Annapolis.
More than 20 legislators from the House Health and Government Operations Committee and the Senate Finance Committee gathered with LeadingAge Maryland leadership, board members and member organizations to engage in conversations around issues facing older Marylanders and the not-for-profit providers of housing, services, and care that support them.
LeadingAge Maryland members in attendance included leaders from organizations such as Catholic Charities of Baltimore, CSI Support and Development, Acts Retirement Life Communities, The Wesley at Home, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Fellowship Square and Keswick Multi-Care Center, among others.
LeadingAge Maryland is the only organization representing the full continuum of mission-driven, not-for-profit providers of health care, housing, and services for older persons in Maryland. The organization is a trusted voice, advocate, and partner to its members and stakeholders who care about aging. Members of LeadingAge Maryland provide health care, housing and services to more than 20,000 older persons each year.
Perry Limes, left, director of strategic partnerships for Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Susan Lawrence, an Advisory Committee member with Hospice of the Chesapeake, enjoy their time at the reception. (Photo courtesy of LeadingEdge Maryland)
From left, LeadingEdge colleagues Sarah Hemming, events and education manager; Dee Bellin, director of operations; and Emily Suter, a company intern, attended the reception. (Photo courtesy of LeadingEdge Maryland)
From left, Photo 4: Dima Salloum, a legislative intern with LeadingAge Maryland; Md. Sen. Pam Beidle, D-Anne Arundel; Kathy Graning, vice president of clinical services with Keswick; Michele Lagana, chief financial officer at Keswick; and Sen. Arthur Ellis, D-Charles, share a table at the reception. (Photo courtesy of LeadingEdge Maryland)
From left, Md. Del. Teresa Reilly, R-Cecil and Harford; Del. Thomas Hutchinson, R-Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot and Wicomico; Allison Roenigk Ciborowski, president and CEO of LeadingAge Maryland; Del. Kathy Szeliga, R-Baltimore; Del. Matt Morgan, R-St. Mary’s; and Sen. Ariana Kelly, D-Montgomery, gather for a photo at the legislative reception. (Photo courtesy of LeadingEdge Maryland)
From left, Del. Heather Bagnall, D-Anne Arundel; Del. Pam Guzzone, D-Howard; Del. Jamila Woods, D-Prince George’s; Dima Salloum, a legislative intern with LeadingAge Maryland; Susan Lawrence, an Advisory Committee member with Hospice of the Chesapeake; Perry Limes, director of strategic partnerships at Hospice of the Chesapeake, attended the legislative reception. (Photo courtesy of LeadingEdge Maryland)
From left, Ashley Valis, chief operating officer of Catholic Charities; Elizabeth Weglein, a board member with The Wesley at Home; Sen. Pam Beidle, D-Anne Arundel; and Amanda Young, executive director of The Wesley at Home, enjoy their time at the legislative reception. (Photo courtesy of LeadingEdge Maryland)
From left, Amanda Young, executive director of The Wesley at Home; Catherine Leclerc, executive director at Heron Point of Chestertown; and Susan Arcadia, executive director of Acts Fairhaven, share a table and some conversation at the legislative reception. (Photo courtesy of LeadingEdge Maryland)
Del. Harry “H.B.” Bhandari, D-Baltimore; Dima Salloum, a legislative intern at LeadingAge Maryland; Catherine Leclerc, executive director at Heron Point of Chestertown; Susan Arcadia, executive director of Acts Fairhaven; and Del. Del. Jamila Woods, D-Prince George’s, enjoy their time at the legislative reception. (Photo courtesy of LeadingEdge Maryland)