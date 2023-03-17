LeadingAge Maryland hosts legislative reception [Business Album]

LeadingAge Maryland convened legislators, stakeholders and members from across the state at a reception Feb. 22 at Chart House in Annapolis.

More than 20 legislators from the House Health and Government Operations Committee and the Senate Finance Committee gathered with LeadingAge Maryland leadership, board members and member organizations to engage in conversations around issues facing older Marylanders and the not-for-profit providers of housing, services, and care that support them.

LeadingAge Maryland members in attendance included leaders from organizations such as Catholic Charities of Baltimore, CSI Support and Development, Acts Retirement Life Communities, The Wesley at Home, Hospice of the Chesapeake, Fellowship Square and Keswick Multi-Care Center, among others.

LeadingAge Maryland is the only organization representing the full continuum of mission-driven, not-for-profit providers of health care, housing, and services for older persons in Maryland. The organization is a trusted voice, advocate, and partner to its members and stakeholders who care about aging. Members of LeadingAge Maryland provide health care, housing and services to more than 20,000 older persons each year.

