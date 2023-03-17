Weis Markets donates $425K to American Heart Association

Weis Markets on Friday announced a $425,000 donation to the American Heart Association’s Life is Why program, a movement supporting the Association’s life-saving heart and brain health mission.

This donation was generated through in-store customer donations in January and February and a company contribution.

The donation will support the American Heart Association’s efforts to raise awareness for priority issues which impact heart disease and stroke risk factors, including tobacco use and vaping, high blood pressure, CPR and nutrition insecurity, as well as mental resilience.

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets Inc. is a mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.