ADVERTISEMENT

BAR COUNSEL- ATTORNEY GRIEVANCE COMMISSION OF MARYLAND

The Attorney Grievance Commission is seeking applicants for the position of Bar Counsel, who is responsible for evaluating complaints against attorneys and prosecuting cases of professional misconduct. Bar Counsel’s duties also include investigations and prosecutions of attorneys engaged in the unauthorized practice of law, incapacitated attorneys, enforcement of compliance with diversionary agreements, and evaluation of overdrafts of attorney trust accounts. The position will also perform other duties as prescribed by the Commission, including the management of a staff of attorneys, investigators, paralegals, and secretaries. Bar Counsel is an employee of and serves at the pleasure of the Commission. Applicants must be an active member of the Maryland Bar, in good standing, and a Maryland resident. To view the full job announcement and instructions on how to apply, visit the following link: https://mdcourts.gov/attygrievance

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at [email protected] or at 443-524-8188.