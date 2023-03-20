Celebration of life set for Rudy Lamonde, UMD Dingman Center founder

The University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business will host “A Celebration of Life Honoring Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Lamone, 1931-2023,” April 8 at 3 p.m., at Memorial Chapel, 7744 Regents Drive, in College Park.

The public is invited to the ceremony honoring Lamone, who died Jan. 30. He was professor emeritus of management science and former dean of the Smith School.

Lamonde was founder of Smith’s Dingman Center for Entrepreneurship, co-founder of the National Consortium of Entrepreneurship Centers and a founding member of the National Consortium for Life Science Entrepreneurship Programs.

An entrepreneur himself, he co-founded DirectGene, a biotechnology company that has developed gene therapies directed toward the treatment of metastatic prostate and breast cancers. He was a venture partner with Gabriel Venture Partners in Annapolis and Redwood Shores, Calif. In 1996, Lamone was named “Entrepreneur of the Year” by Ernst & Young for his work in support of entrepreneurship.

Lamone married his wife Linda, a lawyer, Jan. 29, 1970. They settled in Annapolis and that same year he was named Admiral of the Chesapeake Bay by Gov. Marvin Mandel. In 1998, he was selected to receive the President’s Medal at the University of Maryland. The Smith School’s dining facility, Rudy’s Cafe, was also named for him.

He is recognized annually in the Dingman Center’s Rudy Awards and was recently notified of his induction into the Smith School’s inaugural Hall of Fame.

A reception, with RSVP, at Van Munching Hall will follow the ceremony. UM Shuttles will transport guests between Van Munching and the Memorial Chapel before and after services. The service also will be livestreamed. Donations are welcome to support the Rudolph P. and Linda H. Lamone Endowed Professorship in Entrepreneurship at the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

For more information, including to view the livestream, go to the Rudy Lamone Celebration of Life homepage.