ChatGPT passes bar exam

Today is Monday, the 207th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Hunter v. Martin’s Lessee in which the justices held they have the authority to review state court rulings interpreting the U.S. Constitution or federal law.

Here are some other news items.

— ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence wunderkind, passes the Uniform Bar Examination.

— Ron DeSantis, then a Navy lawyer, told commanding officers they could lawfully force-feed Guantanamo Bay detainees.

— South Carolina student alleges teacher violated her First Amendment rights during the Pledge of Allegiance.

— D.C. Superior Court holds a fair for area teens to encourage them to pursue law careers.