Choptank Health expands into primary care in Easton

Choptank Community Health System’s Easton Pediatrics office is now the Easton Health Center, with expanded medical services available for children, adults and families.

Medical services include primary health care, women’s health/prenatal, pediatrics, behavioral health, chronic care management, care navigation, onsite laboratory services and more.

Choptank Health’s Easton office now extends into the entire office space at 522 Cynwood Drive to accommodate more primary health care services for adults and children in Easton. A March 29th ribbon cutting is planned, with brief remarks and light refreshments served from 4 to 6 p.m.

Matthew Eglseder, PA-C is the primary care provider for adult patients at the Easton Health Center, with the medical practice including pediatricians Mark Faber, MD and Hilary Light Deutsch, MD; pediatric nurse practitioner Lauren Walker, CRNP; women’s health nurse practitioner Becky Kroeger, DNP, CNM; and behavioral health therapist Lori Powley, LCSW-C.

Choptank Community Health System provides medical, dental, and school-based health services to more than 30,000 adults and children in Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, and Talbot counties, with a mission to provide access to exceptional, comprehensive, and integrated health care for all.