LEGAL SECRETARY

The Baltimore office of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith seeks an experienced litigation legal secretary to assist in handling a diverse civil litigation defense docket. Prior civil experience is required. Must be motivated and organized, and possess strong computer skills and attention to detail. Competitive salary and benefits. Business casual and friendly work environment. Please submit cover letter with salary requirements and resume, to:
[email protected]

