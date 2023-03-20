Live Casino & Hotel hosts Black History Heroes Awards

In celebration of Black History Month, The Cordish Companies, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland and the Md. Washington Minority Companies Association (MWMCA) celebrated the 10th Annual Black History Heroes Awards with a celebration event Feb. 23.
The honorees recognized as Black History Heroes are chosen for their positive influence and significant contributions made to their communities and fellow citizens. The ceremony was hosted at The HALL at Live and included a keynote speech from Anne Arundel County civil rights activist Carl Snowden and a performance by King Street Sax.
Award winners from the 10th Annual Black History Heroes Awards pose for a photo. The award winners included, bottom row, from left, Gloria Dent, owner and CEO of Genergi, LLC; Dr. Barbara Palmer, owner and CEO of Kingdom Kare Inc.; Shelonda Stokes, president of the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore Inc.; Danita Tolson, president of the Baltimore County NAACP; and Allison Lawrence, president of eCommerce at Stanley Black and Decker. Top row, from left, Wayne Fraizer, President and CEO of the Md. Washington Minority Companies Association; Vincent O. Leggett, Founder and president of Blacks of the Chesapeake Foundation; Carl Snowden, a civil rights activist from Anne Arundel County; Sam Davis, managing editor of the Baltimore Sun; Damon Wilson, head football coach at Morgan State University; and Zed Smith, chief operating officer of The Cordish Companies. (Photo by Tom Briglia)
Carl Snowden, a civil rights activist from Anne Arundel County, delivers the keynote address at the 10th Annual Black History Heroes Awards. (Photo by Tom Briglia)
Allison Lawrence, president of eCommerce at Stanley Black & Decker, was a program speaker at the 10th Annual Black History Heroes Awards. (Photo by Tom Briglia)
Ramsey L. Harris, senior vice president and greater Maryland market manager for Community Development Banking and the Corporate responsibility Group at PNC Bank, was the master of ceremonies for the 10th Annual Black History Heroes Awards. (Photo by Tom Briglia)
King Street Sax, a jazz group from Gaithersburg, entertains the guests at the 10th Annual Black History Heroes Awards. (Photo by Tom Briglia)
Wayne Frazier, president and CEO of Md. Washington Minority Companies Association, reacts after finding out he was a surprise Black History Heroes honoree as Zed Smith, chief operating officer of The Cordish Companies, prepares to give him the award. (Photo by Tom Briglia)