Live Casino & Hotel hosts Black History Heroes Awards

In celebration of Black History Month, The Cordish Companies, Live Casino & Hotel Maryland and the Md. Washington Minority Companies Association (MWMCA) celebrated the 10th Annual Black History Heroes Awards with a celebration event Feb. 23.

The honorees recognized as Black History Heroes are chosen for their positive influence and significant contributions made to their communities and fellow citizens. The ceremony was hosted at The HALL at Live and included a keynote speech from Anne Arundel County civil rights activist Carl Snowden and a performance by King Street Sax.

To submit photos for a future Business Album, email Assistant Editor Sean Wallace at [email protected]