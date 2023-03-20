ADVERTISEMENT

MANAGER 1 (DEPUTY COUNTY ATTORNEY)

Office of the County Attorney, Montgomery County, MD, has an opening for Manager I (Deputy County Attorney), Grade M1 in Rockville.

Closing Date: April 10, 2023

The Deputy County Attorney handles a variety of highly difficult and com- plex legal matters within the Office of the County Attorney. This position also handles legal liaison work between the County Government and State agencies, bi-County agencies, and other County departments. For more information, and to apply, please visit Montgomery County’s website (https://www.montgomery-countymd.gov/hr) and view job listing IRC57450.

