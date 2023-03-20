Eastern Shore vehicle lift company forges deal to fast-track sales to US government

Stevensville-based heavy-duty vehicle lift company Stertil-Koni announced Monday a new partnership with Federal Contracts Corp. (FCC), a Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with expertise in streamlining the government purchasing process, to further advance the sale of vehicle lifts to the U.S. military and other U.S. government agencies.

FCC is a GSA and DLA HEPP contract holder and holds multiple BPAs with various agencies. These contract vehicles provide convenience, efficiency, and reduced costs for federal agencies.

Founded in 2003, FCC partners with the best in the construction and heavy equipment industries to meet the ongoing needs of government agencies.

As part of this partnership, Stertil-Koni products can be found on FCC’s GSA contract, #GS-03F-113DA.