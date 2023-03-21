Baltimore Region Workforce Leadership Academy fellows announced

United Way of Central Maryland introduced the inaugural class of the Workforce Leadership Academy, a new program designed to improve local economic mobility and workforce development efforts and present innovative solutions to the challenges faced by workers and businesses.

The Baltimore Region Workforce Leadership Academy, a fellowship developed through a partnership with the Aspen Institute Economic Opportunities Program, engages nonprofit, government, academic, and business leaders in a series of retreats and workshops as they work together to advance an innovative and equitable workforce ecosystem.

The Baltimore Region Workforce Leadership Academy is the first in the region and one of eight to be launched this year through the support of Walmart, The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation, and The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. This Academy is the latest in a series of several Workforce Leadership Academies hosted in communities across the United States and Canada.

The 22 fellows of the Baltimore Region Workforce Leadership Academy Class of 2023 represent a range of nonprofit organizations, business associations, institutes of higher education, training efforts, and public agencies. The Academy launches April 18 and will culminate with a collaborative capstone project presentation in December.

Fellows selected for the Baltimore Region Workforce Leadership Academy are:

Ashley Bell, student services manager/senior case manager (Civic Works/Youthbuild)

Kristen Chappelle, program manager (Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake)

Krysti Dickerson, workforce system strategist (Mayor’s Office of Employment Development)

Erin Finnegan-Smith, director, workforce development (Catholic Charities)

Demetrius Goodwin, executive director (NPower)

Shawn Gunaratne, director of economic and workforce development (Bon Secours Community Works)

Patrice Kingsley, manager, community (CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield)

John Law, program manager (Associated Black Charities)

Pattresa Leonard, job developer (Historic East Baltimore Community Action Coalition/Youth Opportunity Baltimore)

Michael Lewis, Jr., director of workforce development (City of Refuge Baltimore)

Antonio Logan, site director (Jane Addams Resource Center Baltimore)

Catherine Pitchford, chief program officer (Baltimore’s Promise)

Beverly Purnell, post high school resources and opportunities manager (Thread)

Christin Ralls, director of workforce development and social enterprise (Art with a Heart)

Arthur Ransier, director, business strategy (nTech Workforce)

Chris Sweeney, workforce development manager (Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service)

Magdelena Tagliaferro, director of programs and services (Baltimore Alliance for Careers in Healthcare)

Kumasi Vines, director, career readiness (Baltimore City Public Schools)

Minah Woo, vice president of workforce, innovation and strategic partnerships (Howard Community College)

Randi Woods, CEO (Sisters Together and Reaching)

The Baltimore Region Workforce Leadership Academy is led by United Way of Central Maryland and an Advisory Board that includes Eli Allen, Senior Program Director (Civic Works); Elaine Carroll, Vice President of Strategic Initiatives (Jane Addams Resource Center); Sara Cooper, Senior Associate for Economic Opportunity (The Annie E. Casey Foundation); Linda Dworak, Director (Baltimore Workforce Funder’s Collaborative); Jermaine Jones, Director (Baltimore DC Metro Building & Construction Trades); Kendra Parlock, Vice President, Partnership Development (NPower); Jason Perkins-Cohen, Director (Mayor’s Office of Employment Development); Louis Slezak, dean, Continuing Education and Workforce Development (Community College of Baltimore County); and Alex Smith, Founder (Division Street Landscaping)