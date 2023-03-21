Biden nominates two Baltimore magistrates to district judge posts

President Joe Biden has nominated two Baltimore-based federal magistrates to become district judges on Maryland’s federal bench.

Biden’s office on Monday announced the nominations of Brendan A. Hurson and Matthew J. Maddox, both of whom became magistrate judges in the district of Maryland last year.

Hurson previously worked as an assistant federal public defender, representing indigent clients for the Office of the Federal Public Defender in Maryland from 2007 to 2017 and again from 2018 to 2022, according to a White House press release.

Hurson was also an assistant federal public defender in the Virgin Islands from 2017 to 2018.

If confirmed by the Senate, Hurson will be the fourth member of the Office of the Federal Public Defender for the District of Maryland to become a federal district judge, said James Wyda, who heads the office.

Former public defenders are relatively rare additions to the federal bench.

The first in Maryland was Chief District Judge James K. Bredar, Wyda said. Bredar joined the bench as a district judge in 2010 following a nomination from then-President Barack Obama. Bredar was Maryland’s federal public defender for six years before he became a magistrate judge in 1998.

“We are proud that four of our alums are now on the United States District Court of Maryland bench,” Wyda said. “The change has been rapid. And important.”

Before he joined the public defender’s office, Hurson worked at Schulman, Hershfield, and Gilden, P.A., in Baltimore, and served as a law clerk for U.S. District Judge Margaret B. Seymour in the District of South Carolina.

He graduated from Providence College in 2000 and earned his law degree from the University of Maryland School of Law in 2005.

Maddox previously served as a prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland, where he worked from 2015 until 2022, the White House said. Maddox worked as a litigation associate at Holland & Knight LLP before joining the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

From 2014 to 2015, Maddox clerked for Judge Andre M. Davis, who served on the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals before leaving the bench to serve as Baltimore’s city solicitor. Maddox clerked for U.S. District Judge Gerald Bruce Lee in the Eastern District of Virginia before he began his clerkship with Davis.

Maddox graduated from Morgan State University in 1999 and received his law degree from Yale Law School in 2011, the White House said.