Capital Funding Group closes $27.2M loan to finance assisted living community

Baltimore-based Capital Funding Group (CFG) Tuesday announced the closing of a $27.2 million construction loan for the conversion of a partially completed hotel to a 191-unit assisted living community in Sunrise, Florida.

Approximately $7.4 million of the financing will be used to complete construction of the project. Closed March 3, the financing was executed on behalf of YMP Real Estate Management, which will manage and operate the community when opened. This is CFG’s second financing with YMP Real Estate.

Industry veteran Ken Assiran leads CFG’s seniors housing lending platform. Assiran has more than 30 years of experience in financings and debt structuring. With these expanded duties, he continues to run the CFG affiliate, Capital Health Group.

This financing follows the company’s recent announcement of its 2022 total financing numbers, which exceeded $2.7 billion across 112 deals nationwide.