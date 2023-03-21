Chris Hoffman | DPR Construction

DPR Construction appointed Chris Hoffman, PE as co-business unit leader supporting the organization’s offices in Baltimore and Washington.

With more than 15 years of experience in both preconstruction and the field, Hoffman will now support DPR teams and project delivery focused on self-perform work, prefabrication, virtual design and construction and data.

Hoffman became DPR’s Northeast regional preconstruction leader in 2019. Under his leadership, the regional preconstruction team grew from a centralized team of 17 to a multi-market team of more than 70 employees across five offices from Boston to Richmond. Hoffman began his career as an intern at DPR in 2008 while attending Brown University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science in civil engineering and joined DPR full-time as an estimator.