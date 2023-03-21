CPower joins Virtual Power Plant Partnership initiative

Baltimore-based energy company CPower Energy Tuesday announced it joined RMI’s Virtual Power Plant Partnership (VP3), an initiative aims to catalyze the industry and transform policies to support scaling virtual power plants (VPP) in ways that help advance affordable and reliable electric sector decarbonization by overcoming barriers to VPP market growth.

CPower joins industry leaders including Ford, General Motors and Google Nest, among others, in working toward a future where businesses, households, and communities are empowered through VPPs which can help to support cost-effective energy, emissions reductions, and a more resilient electricity grid.

Founded in January, VP3 focuses on cataloging, researching and communicating the benefits of VPPs, including making the grid more reliable and resilient to extreme weather, lowering energy costs, enabling economy-wide electrification, and unlocking the potential of DERs to integrate clean energy. The group is also focused on developing new industry-wide best practices, standards, and roadmaps as well as informing and shaping new nationwide policies.