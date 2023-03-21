Latino-owned business accelerator program launches in Prince George’s County

M&T Bank and Prince George’s County Economic Development Corp. (EDC) are looking for as many as 25 Latino-owned businesses to participate in a new business accelerator program designed to provide entrepreneurs with the guidance and skills needed to build strong companies, spur economic growth in Prince George’s County and help build generational wealth for their families.

The seven-week Latino Business Accelerator Program, a partnership between M&T and Prince George’s EDC, will focus on business planning, establishing credit, managing bank accounts, marketing, branding and licensing. Sessions will be led by representatives of M&T and Prince George’s EDC and held entirely in Spanish, the first such program M&T has offered in a language other than English.

The Latino Business Accelerator Program will run April 20 to June 8 with courses held Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. at Prince George’s EDC, 1801 McCormick Drive, in Largo. It will conclude with a graduation and award ceremony for the winner of a $5,000 pitch competition, funded by M&T.

Latino entrepreneurs interested in participating in the program must complete an online application by April 14, be based in Prince George’s County and be in good standing.

Qualified applicants will be enrolled in the free program on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nearly 20% of Prince George’s population is Hispanic and the county has the second-largest number of Hispanic-owned businesses in Maryland, according to U.S. Census data.

In Maryland, M&T has partnered with the city of Baltimore as well as Montgomery, Howard and Frederick counties to offer similar English-language business accelerator programs to minority-owned businesses in those locations. The bank and Prince George’s EDC also are planning an English-language version of the business accelerator program to be offered to minority entrepreneurs this year.

To apply for the Prince George’s Latino Business Accelerator Program, click here.