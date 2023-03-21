Md. adds to health system’s senior leadership team

Dr. Ryan Moran, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health System, Tuesday was announced by Maryland Secretary of Health Dr. Laura Herrera Scott as the state’s deputy secretary of health for health care finance and Medicaid director.

Moran will join the senior leadership team in this role on April 12.

Moran joined Whitman-Walker Health System in 2021, which advances the mission of Whitman-Walker through expanding the capacities of some of the organization’s most critical functions. Those include research, policy and advocacy, thought-leadership, education and fundraising and addresses critical operational and real estate endeavors through oversight of the Whitman-Walker Foundation, the Whitman-Walker Institute and Whitman-Walker Health System Real Property Holdings.

Moran’s leadership of Whitman-Walker, in partnership with Naseema Shafi, CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, was instrumental in preparing the organization for its largest expansion, the opening of a new Max Robinson Center, a 118,000 square foot health care and research facility, on Saint Elizabeth’s East Campus.

In his new role, Moran will be a key member of the Maryland Department of Health’s leadership team. He will oversee the state’s commitment to its Medicaid program, serving more than 1.5 million patients receiving critical acute, outpatient, and behavioral health services.