Merriweather District adds to dining options in Columbia

Fast-casual restaurant chain Banditos Tacos & Tequila will open its newest location April 13 in Columbia in the revitalized Merriweather District.

Banditos will host a grand opening celebration May 5 featuring tequila tastings, live music, food and drink specials and giveaways.

The new Banditos Tacos & Tequila at 6000 Merriweather Drive is 5,200 square feet and features indoor and outdoor space, free parking, roll-up garage doors to bring the outside in and regularly scheduled music entertainment.

Part of a $5 billion, 30-year project focused on redeveloping the Merriweather District into a walkable, urban community, Banditos is steps from Merriweather Post Pavilion.

The Columbia eatery will be Banditos’ seventh location, with restaurants in Baltimore, Maple Lawn, Towson and White Marsh, as well as Arlington and Fairfax, Virginia. Banditos’ eighth location and first Florida property will open in Sarasota later this year.

The restaurant chain was founded in 2012 in Baltimore and is part of White Oak Hospitality.