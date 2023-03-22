Jake Whitaker | Md. Hospital Association

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

By: Daily Record Staff March 22, 2023

Jake Whitaker is the new director of government affairs at the Maryland Hospital Association. He is responsible in this role for advocating for policies and legislation on behalf of MHA’s members — all the state’s hospitals — to advance health and health care in Maryland.

Prior to joining MHA in 2023, Jake served as chief of staff at the Behavioral Health Administration for the Maryland Department of Health. Prior to that he was the deputy legislative officer for Governor Larry Hogan responsible for health policy.

He also served as deputy director of government affairs for the Maryland Department of Health. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he was a member of the Maryland Attorney General’s COVID-19 Access to Justice Task Force. He is an attorney with a degree from the Francis King Carey School of Law at the University of Maryland and received a bachelor’s degree from Seton Hall University.

