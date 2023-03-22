Labor department delivers $15M from Jobs That Build fund

The Maryland Department of Labor Wednsday announced 63 Maryland employers have received grant awards from the $15 million Jobs That Build Employer fund.

Launched Oct. 14, 2022, the investment will help fund in-house support programs and payroll incentives to improve recruitment and training, as well as foster enduring employee retention for more than 2,600 workers.

Jobs That Build is supported in part by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and helps businesses in the construction and infrastructure sectors address pressing workforce shortages in the post-pandemic labor market. The fund prioritizes employee support programs and payroll incentives as keys to increasing competitiveness to attract and retain the most qualified workers.

The Maryland Department of Labor conducted outreach to eligible employers from every region in the state, encouraging interested employers to apply for grants of up to $10,000 per employee. Examples of support programs implemented under the grant include helping employees pay for transportation, childcare or housing and paid training.