Lutherville station transit project could add jobs, tax revenue, report finds 

The proposed Lutherville Station Transit Oriented Development (TOD) at the current site of the Lutherville light rail station on West Ridgely Road in Timonium could add as many as 2,100 jobs, $324.5 million in economic activity and $4.2 million in annual repeatable tax revenue for Baltimore County, according to a report released Wednesday by Lutherville Station LLC.

The study, conducted by Richard Clinch, Ph.D., executive director of the Jacob France Institute at the University of Baltimore, notes the significant $325 million impact the project will have on job creation and tax revenue for Baltimore County and the state of Maryland. The report was commissioned in 2022 and was included in the transit-oriented development proposal submitted to the county for a recommendation to the state for approval of the TOD designation.

The Economic and Workforce Development Impacts of the Development of the Lutherville Station Project report analyzed the economic, fiscal and workforce development implications of the proposed project, noting that “the office and retail businesses tenants and apartment residents locating in the Lutherville Station project will also impact the community and county economy.”

After project completion, Lutherville Station will employ and retain 847 professionals inside the development.

The Lutherville Station Project is supported by the Central Maryland Transportation Alliance (CMTA), Friends of Roland Run (FORR), Friends of Old Lutherville (FOOL), The Baltimore Chamber of Commerce and Strong Towns Baltimore.

The Economic and Workforce Development Impacts of the Development of the Lutherville Station report can be found at LuthervilleStation.com. The full economic impact data report can be found here.